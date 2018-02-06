Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Theater

Students to perform at Pittsburgh Public Theater's Shakespeare showcase

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School student Donnie Grimm tied for first by performing as Benedick in 'Much Ado About Nothing' in Pittsburgh Public Theater’s 2014 Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest.
Pittsburgh Public Theater
The words of the Bard will be trippingly on the tongue of more than 1,000 area students, as Pittsburgh Public Theater presents its 24th annual Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest.

Running through Feb. 15, the competition will culminate with a Showcase of Finalists at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 in the O'Reilly Theater, 621 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh.

Students from 90 area schools will compete in two divisions, grades 4-7 and 8-12, by performing scenes and/or monologues they've chosen from the works of William Shakespeare. Those with the highest scores will be featured in the showcase, which is free and open to the public.

Participating Westmoreland County schools include Derry Area Middle and High School, Grandview Elementary School and Yough High School.

Among showcase judges will be Matthew Amendt, who will play the title role in the Public's April production of “Hamlet.” A 2000 graduate of Indiana (Pa.) High School, Amendt was a contest winner in 1999 and 2000.

The competition is underwritten by the EQT Foundation, with funding from BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania, the Grable Foundation and others.

Details: 412-316-1600 or ppt.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

