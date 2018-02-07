Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Theater

Actors from 'Mindhunter' Netflix series take the stage in Braddock play

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
The cast of 'Rules of Seconds,' which is playing at Barebones Black Box Theater in Braddock.
FACEBOOK
The cast of 'Rules of Seconds,' which is playing at Barebones Black Box Theater in Braddock.

Updated 9 hours ago

Patrick Jordan is crushing it in Braddock.

His production of the play, "Rules of Seconds," at the intimate Barebones Black Box Theater — behind Superior Motors restaurant — is adding shows because of a consistent run of sellouts.

Described as a "raucous black comedy," the two-hour play features actor Cotter Smith of the Netflix series "Mindhunter." He's joined by Jack Erdie, who played the role of serial killer Richard Speck in one "Mindhunter" episode, and others.

Jordan, who is artistic director of Barebones Productions, is overwhelmed by the play's success. It opened Jan. 26 and is scheduled to run, Thursdays through Sundays, until Feb. 18.

"It's really exciting," he says. "You work and hope for this, and, for a lot of people seeing this play, it's their first time for coming to Braddock. It's a better response than we anticipated."

Opening weekend drew the likes of director and producer David Fincher and actor Holt McCallany, who plays veteran FBI agent Bill Tench in "Mindhunter," which is filmed in Pittsburgh.

"We could have run this for a couple more weeks with the way the response has been," says Jordan, who also stars in the play.

Showclix describes the play as such: "Set in Boston in 1855, 'Rules of Seconds' uses the code of dueling as its backdrop, spinning a hilarious, hyperbolic tale that asks the question, 'How far will a man go to defend his honor?' "

"It's a dark comedy with some serious roots," Jordan says. "You get all the feels in this one."

The playwright John Pollono will be in town over the weekend to see the production in Braddock and interact with the audience for a question and answer session Sunday.

"The playwright is really on to something with this one," Jordan says. "I'm a huge fan of his work, we've produced his work before."

Because of the response, Jordan is considering adding a waiting list for a few more seats inside the 75-seat theater.

For those not fortunate enough to attend, he plans to produce at least two more plays later this year at Barebones.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

