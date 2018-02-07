Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Theater

Saint Vincent to stage 'Disney's Beauty and the Beast' Feb. 15-18

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
The Saint Vincent College Players will present “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast' from Feb. 15 through 18 in the Performing Arts Center of the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity campus.
Saint Vincent College
Updated 5 hours ago

The Saint Vincent College Players invite musical lovers to be their guests for four performances of “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” adapted from the Academy Award-winning animated feature of the same name.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, 16 and 17, and 2 p.m. Feb. 18 in the Performing Arts Center of the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity campus.

There will be a special cabaret after the Feb. 17 performance, for patrons to meet the director and cast and enjoy complimentary snacks and refreshments.

The production is directed by Greggory Brandt, Saint Vincent director of stage and summer theater. It features choreography by Renata Marino, music direction by Thomas Octave, set designs by Christopher Plummer and costumes by Beth Shari.

A ticket is $12, or $10 for children 12 and younger. The box office will open one hour before performances.

Details: 724-532-6600 or stvincent.edu

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

