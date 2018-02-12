Diverse cultural lineup set for EQT Children's Theater Festival in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A lineup of live performances sure to appeal to kids of all ages has been announced for the annual EQT Children's Theater Festival.

The festival, scheduled for May 17-20 at sites in downtown Pittsburgh, aims to present unique theater offerings that engage people from different cultures and perspectives, offering viewers different ways to express ideas.

Scheduled performances include:

• Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience, with music that evolved in southwest Louisiana blending rhythm and blues, and music indigenous to Louisiana Creoles and native people.

• “Panda's Home,” an interactive performance leading the audience on a journey to ancient China, following the footprints left by a panda, from Compagnia TPO of Italy

• “Poggle,” in which the magical title creature leads a young boy on an adventure to discover a musical tree, from Barrowland Ballet of Scotland

• “Sunjata Kamalenya, the Story of the True Lion King of Africa,” from the New Jersey-based Experiential Theater Company

• “The Rainbow Fish,” telling Marcus Pfister's 1992 tale through puppetry, scenic effects and original music, from Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia, Canada

• “The Young King,” in which a boy raised by goatherds is revealed to be heir to a kingdom, from Slingsby Theatre Company of Australia

Tickets, starting at $9, will go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 15.

The festival also will feature interactive installations and other activities for young people. It is presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and sponsored by the EQT Foundation, the charitable affiliate of EQT Corp.

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.