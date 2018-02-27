Toes will be tappin' — it's high school musical season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The hills are alive with the sounds of musicals — from Oz to 42nd Street to Vegas to the West Side.

High schools musicals will start this weekend, with performances at Greensburg-Salem and Franklin Regional, and continue into mid-May.

While some shows stand out as unique — like "Working" at Bishop Canevin and "Monty Python's Spamalot" at Riverview — others are proving popular at multiple schools.

Four musicals — "Mary Poppins," "Wizard of Oz," "The Addams Family" and "Beauty & the Beast" — were eached picked by three schools to perform, while several others will be produced at two schools.

Here's a look at this weekend's performances and a list of shows throughout Western Pennsylvania.

FRANKLIN REGIONAL

Having staged a very contemporary musical in 2017 with "Beauty & the Beast," Franklin Regional teacher Mark Wolfgang decided to go the throwback route this year.

"I wanted to give the students a chance to produce such a classic Broadway show," he says of this year's show, "42nd Street." "I think we're also blessed with incredible dancers here, and it gives us a chance to show off things I think display the talent we have at FR very well."

One of those dancers is 17-year-old senior Carianne Lovas, who plays female lead Peggy Sawyer, an aspiring actress from Allentown, who arrives in New York City in the 1930s with dreams of stardom.

Rehearsals for the show, which opens March 1, began after students returned from their winter break in early January, Wolfgang said.

"The amount of time it takes to teach those dances is a challenge," he said. "It's not the technical challenge that 'Beauty & the Beast' was, but every show is challenging in its own way."

"42ndStreet," 7:30 p.m. March 1-3 and 2 p.m. March 4, Franklin Regional High School. Tickets are $14. Details: frhsmusical.com

GREENSBURG SALEM

Get ready to step in time: Greensburg Salem High School is kicking off musical season with its production of "Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's 'Mary Poppins.'"

For the first time in almost 20 years, Greensburg Salem's auditorium has been rigged for flight, and audiences can expect to see their favorite characters soar, climb walls and do aerial tricks mid-song.

Directed by Sue Glowa with flying effects by ZFX, the show stars Audrey Johnson as Mary and Alex Podolinski as Bert, with Dante Howard and DeLaney Swank as Mr. and Mrs. Banks.

"Mary Poppins," 7 p.m. March 1-3 and 2 p.m. March 4, Greensburg Salem High School. The March 4 production will be presented with American Sign Language services. Reserved seats are $10, general admission $8.

Details: 724-832-2960

A SEASON OF MUSICALS

Below are high school musicals planned throughout our region, compiled from our research and from the Pittsburgh CLO's list of schools participating in the Gene Kelly Awards . In the coming weeks, look for stories and photos about several of the shows in the Tribune-Review and videos at triblive.com. If the list doesn't include your school, contact us at tribliving@tribweb.com.

Apollo-Ridge: "Mary Poppins," March 8-10

Armstrong: "The Little Mermaid," March 9-10

Avonworth: "1776," April 13-14, 20-21

Baldwin: "Honeymoon in Vegas," April 11-14

Bishop Canevin: "Working," April 26-28

Burrell: "Once Upon A Mattress," March 15-17

Chartiers Valley: "Legally Blonde," March 7-10

Deer Lakes: "The Little Mermaid," April 13-15

Derry Area: "The Addams Family," March 9-11

Elizabeth Forward: "Legally Blonde," April 12-15

Evangel Heights Christian Academy: "Fiddler On The Roof," April 26-27

Fox Chapel: "Shrek The Musical," March 15-18

Franklin Regional: "42nd Street," March 1-4

Freeport: "The Addams Family," March 15-18

Greensburg Central Catholic: "Godspell," May 11-13, at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center

Greensburg Salem: "Mary Poppins," March 1-4

Hampton: "Nice Work If You Can Get It," April 13-14, 20-21

Hempfield: "Wizard of Oz," April 18-21

Highlands: "Grease," March 9-11

Jeannette: "Wizard of Oz," March 16-18

Keystone Oaks: "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," April 12-15

Kiski: "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," March 21-24

Knoch: "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," March 9-11

Latrobe: "Annie," March 16-18

Leechburg: "Tarzan," March 16-18

Ligonier Valley: "West Side Story," March 22-24

Monessen: "Anything Goes," March 22-24

Moon: "The Wizard of Oz," March 15-18

Mt. Pleasant: "Bye Bye Birdie," April 12-14

Northgate: "Cinderella," April 7, 13-14

North Hills: "Dames at Sea," March 8-10, 15-17

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart: "Beauty and the Beast," March 2-4, 9-10

Penn Trafford: "Grease," April 6-8, 13-15

Pine-Richland: "Oklahoma!," March 9-10, 16-17

Pittsburgh Allderdice: "The Addams Family," April 19-22

Pittsburgh Barack Obama Academy: "Dreamgirls," April 19-21, 26-28

Pittsburgh Brashear: "Footloose," March 15-17

Pittsburgh CAPA: "Les Misérables," April 20-22, 27-29

Pittsburgh Central Catholic: "A Chorus Line," March 22-24

Plum: "Annie," April 12-14

Propel Braddock Hills: "Shrek the Musical," April 6-7

Redeemer Lutheran: "Beauty and the Beast," April 20-21

Riverview: "Monty Python's Spamalot," April 6-8, 13-14

Sewickley Academy: "The Sound of Music," March 1-3

Springdale: "The Pajama Game," April 5-7

St. Joseph: "Children of Eden," April 12-15

Stage Right Arts in Education Home-School/Cyberschool: "Once On This Island," May 11-13

Steel Valley: "Mary Poppins," March 8-11

Valley: "Beauty and the Beast," April 12-15

West Allegheny: "The Drowsy Chaperone," April 6-8, 13-14

Westinghouse Arts Academy: "Crazy For You," March 23-24

Winchester Thurston: "Back to the '80s," April 26-29

Woodland Hills: "The Drowsy Chaperone," April 27-28, May 3-5

Yough: "Cinderella," March 23-25