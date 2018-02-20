Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Theater

Theater Spotlight: Super heroes, super sleuths take the stage

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Michael Greer, Erika Strasburg and John Wascavage in Pittsburgh CLO Cabaret's 'Up and Away.'
Jeanine Leech
“Up and Away”: Through April 15, presented by Pittsburgh CLO, Cabaret Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghclo.org

“Holmes and Watson”: Through March 4, presented by Kinetic Theatre at the New Hazlett Theater, Pittburgh's North Side. kinetictheatre.org

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”: Through Feb. 25, presented by Pittsburgh Public Theater, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. Details: 412-316-1600 or ppt.org

“A Winter's Tale”: Feb. 23-March 3, Seton Hill Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. setonhill.edu

“Little Shop of Horrors”: Feb. 23-25, presented by Stage Right, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

“The Bodyguard”: Feb. 27-March 4, part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Benedum Center, PIttsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

“Ashes & Snow”: Feb. 23 and 25, presented by Pittsburgh Opera at opera headquarters, Strip District. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org

