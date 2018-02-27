Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

"Waitress Baked from the Heart Pie Contest" winner has the all sweet stuff

Candy Williams | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Stacie Lefes of Center Township, Beaver County, was the winner of the 'Waitress' pie contest for her 'Mr. Depleted My Heart Raspberry Cream Pie.'
Submitted
Stacie Lefes of Center Township, Beaver County, was the winner of the 'Waitress' pie contest for her 'Mr. Depleted My Heart Raspberry Cream Pie.'
Catherine Vodrey of East Liverpool, Ohio was a contest finalist for her pie that pays tribute to Pittsburgh's potholes.
Submitted
Catherine Vodrey of East Liverpool, Ohio was a contest finalist for her pie that pays tribute to Pittsburgh's potholes.
Eric Reese of Shaler's 'Eat Your Feelings and Drown Your Sorrows Whiskey Pie' was a contest finalist in the 'Waitress' pie contest.
Eric Reese of Shaler's 'Eat Your Feelings and Drown Your Sorrows Whiskey Pie' was a contest finalist in the 'Waitress' pie contest.

Updated 18 hours ago

Scoring free tickets to the opening night performance of “Waitress” at Benedum Center was easy as pie for Stacie Lefes of Center Township, Beaver County.

Her recipe for “Mr. Depleted My Heart Raspberry Cream Pie” was the winner in a “Waitress Baked from the Heart Pie Contest” sponsored by Pittsburgh Cultural Trust in conjunction with the opening of the Broadway musical, “Waitress.”

The two contest finalists were Catherine S. Vodrey of East Liverpool, Ohio, for her entry, “When You Turned Left and Left, You Left a Pothole in My Heart Pie,” a chocolate pecan pie, and Eric Reese of Shaler, for his “Eat Your Feelings and Drown Your Sorrows Whiskey Pie,” made with ingredients including mashed potatoes and bourbon whiskey.

Diana Roth, a spokeswoman for the Cultural Trust, said they received 17 pie recipe submissions during the open call that ended Feb. 14. The recipes utilized a variety of flavors, including fruit, berry, chocolate and nut, with creative titles that relate to the show's storyline.

Pittsburgh area Whole Foods markets partnered with the Trust to help judge the entries and promote the contest and the show in their stores.

The contestants appeared on a local television show, where a judging panel that included Jenny Rump, bakery team leader of Whole Foods South Hills, sampled the pies and picked Lefes as the winner.

The home baker says she “took a little bit of everything” her family likes to create her prize-winning pie, adding cocoa and sugar to a pie crust recipe she perfected in her seventh-grade home economics class.

Besides show tickets, she received a gift card, the musical's companion cookbook and basket of pie-baking ingredients. The finalists also received gift cards.

The tour management has invited tour presenters to host a pie contest in cities around the country where the show will be performed.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Related Content
How sweet it is! 'Waitress' sure to delight during Pittsburgh run 
Actor and opera singer David Hughey, who grew up in Brighton Heights and attended Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts school, is back in town with ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me