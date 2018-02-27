"Waitress Baked from the Heart Pie Contest" winner has the all sweet stuff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Scoring free tickets to the opening night performance of “Waitress” at Benedum Center was easy as pie for Stacie Lefes of Center Township, Beaver County.

Her recipe for “Mr. Depleted My Heart Raspberry Cream Pie” was the winner in a “Waitress Baked from the Heart Pie Contest” sponsored by Pittsburgh Cultural Trust in conjunction with the opening of the Broadway musical, “Waitress.”

The two contest finalists were Catherine S. Vodrey of East Liverpool, Ohio, for her entry, “When You Turned Left and Left, You Left a Pothole in My Heart Pie,” a chocolate pecan pie, and Eric Reese of Shaler, for his “Eat Your Feelings and Drown Your Sorrows Whiskey Pie,” made with ingredients including mashed potatoes and bourbon whiskey.

Diana Roth, a spokeswoman for the Cultural Trust, said they received 17 pie recipe submissions during the open call that ended Feb. 14. The recipes utilized a variety of flavors, including fruit, berry, chocolate and nut, with creative titles that relate to the show's storyline.

Pittsburgh area Whole Foods markets partnered with the Trust to help judge the entries and promote the contest and the show in their stores.

The contestants appeared on a local television show, where a judging panel that included Jenny Rump, bakery team leader of Whole Foods South Hills, sampled the pies and picked Lefes as the winner.

The home baker says she “took a little bit of everything” her family likes to create her prize-winning pie, adding cocoa and sugar to a pie crust recipe she perfected in her seventh-grade home economics class.

Besides show tickets, she received a gift card, the musical's companion cookbook and basket of pie-baking ingredients. The finalists also received gift cards.

The tour management has invited tour presenters to host a pie contest in cities around the country where the show will be performed.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.