Theater spotlight: Visit Alaska in Quantum premiere of 'Inside Passage'
Updated 18 hours ago
Playwright, comedian and filmmaker Gab Cody explores her childhood in Alaska and the experiences of her Tlingit Indian foster-siblings during their years of separation in the world premiere of "Inside Passage," being presented by Quantum Theater.
The heartfelt and often humorous story is told through live performance, music and documentary film.
The show will be performed March 2-25, at the Provident Charter School chapel annex at 1400 Troy Hill Road in Pittsburgh. Tickets are $38 to $46. Details: quantumtheatre.com
