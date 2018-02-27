Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Theater spotlight: Visit Alaska in Quantum premiere of 'Inside Passage'

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Heather Mull
Playwright, comedian and filmmaker Gab Cody explores her childhood in Alaska and the experiences of her Tlingit Indian foster-siblings during their years of separation in the world premiere of "Inside Passage," being presented by Quantum Theater.

The heartfelt and often humorous story is told through live performance, music and documentary film.

The show will be performed March 2-25, at the Provident Charter School chapel annex at 1400 Troy Hill Road in Pittsburgh. Tickets are $38 to $46. Details: quantumtheatre.com

Also showing

"Up and Away": Through April 15, presented by Pittsburgh CLO, Cabaret Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghclo.org

"Holmes and Watson": Through March 4, presented by Kinetic Theatre at the New Hazlett Theater, Pittburgh's North Side. kinetictheatre.org

"A Winter's Tale": Through March 3, Seton Hill Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. setonhill.edu

"The Bodyguard": Through March 4, part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

"Citizens Market": March 3-25, presented by City Theatre, Pittsburgh's South Side. 412-431-2489 or citytheatrecompany.org

"Waitress": March 6-11, part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Benedum Center. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

