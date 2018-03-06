High school musicals: Among those on tap this weekend — 'Grease,' 'Mary Poppins' and 'The Adda...

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Whether you're into creepy crawlies, '50s high school fun or British nannies, there's a high school musical for you this weekend

HIGHLANDS

Highlands High School celebrates its 50th birthday this year, and musical director Michael Zeiler says choosing "Grease: School Version" as the spring musical was an obvious choice.

"I had four main reasons for selecting this year's show: The music has to be inspiring, have energy and a creative outlet, the show must accommodate a large ensemble (we have 65 students performing this year), you want a show that will draw a large crowd to sell tickets and create positive hype and finally, I wanted to a show that would honor Highland's 50th anniversary of the high school," Zeiler says.

Look for a real vintage 1955 Bel Air car onstage and Zeiler notes this school version performance of "Grease" is appropriate for all ages.

Highlands alumni from the 1990 production of "Grease" were invited back to perform, making cameo appearances alongside the current 2018 cast.

"Grease," 7 p.m. March 9-10 and 2 p.m. March 11 at Highlands High School. Tickets are $6-$12, and are on sale daily at the school. Details: rdavis@goldenrams.com

DERRY

The cast of Derry Area High School's production of "The Addams Family." Photo by Greg Kerestan

They're creepy and they're kooky … and you know the rest. Charles Addams' beloved spooks from stage, screen and comic strips are coming to Derry Area Middle School auditorium in Derry Area High School's production of "The Addams Family."

The cast features 35 performers from the high school, plus a handful of middle schoolers and a student-based crew bringing the total up to more than 60. Directed by Kayla Tamer, the show stars senior Santos Ortiz-Pasterick as Gomez and sophomore Addy Hildebrand as Morticia.

"The Addams Family," 7:30 p.m. March 9-10 and 2 p.m. March 11 at the Derry Area Middle School auditorium. Tickets are $8 and are available at the middle school auditorium box office. Details: 724-309-5178

APOLLO-RIDGE

Apollo-Ridge High School students Michael Booker and Shaley Manges rehearse a scene from "Mary Poppins." Photo by Joyce Hanz

A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down as Apollo-Ridge Jr./Sr. High School presents the iconic musical about popular British nanny "Mary Poppins" March 8-10.

Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, this production features original music and new songs too, says musical director Bethany Greenlee.

"I chose 'Mary Poppins' because I personally love the show," Greenlee says. "It has an amazing message, everybody knows the songs, it's great to sing along to, high energy and family friendly fun."

Mary Poppins is played by senior Shaley Manges. Michael Booker returns after performing in last year's "Beauty and The Beast," stepping into the shoes of Bert, chimney sweep and jack-of-all trades. Both leads say they have perfected their British accents for the show.

"We work well together and have a lot of fun," Manges says.

"Mary Poppins," 7 p.m. March 8-10 at Apollo-Ridge Jr./Sr. High School. Tickets are $8, $4 for children/students. Details: 724-478-6000 or boxoffice@apolloridge.com

ALSO THIS WEEKEND

Armstrong: "The Little Mermaid," March 9-10

Chartiers Valley: "Legally Blonde," March 7-10

Knoch: "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," March 9-11

North Allegheny: "The Little Mermaid," March 7-11. See story here

North Hills: "Dames at Sea," March 8-10, 15-17. See story here

Moon: "The Wizard of Oz," March 15-18

Pine-Richland: "Oklahoma!," March 9-10, 16-17

Steel Valley: "Mary Poppins," March 8-11