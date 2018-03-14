Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Theater

Love conquers all in The Theatre Factory's Kidworks production 'The Velveteen Rabbit'

Candy Williams | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Isabella Lathom of Level Green (as the Velveteen Rabbit) and Amelia Bender of Harrison City (as The Boy) in The Theatre Factory's production of 'The Velveteen Rabbit' opening March 17.
Angela Bender
Isabella Lathom, 11, of Level Green thinks it's pretty special playing the title character in The Theatre Factory's Kidworks production of “The Velveteen Rabbit.” “The best part of playing this role is that I get to play a stuffed animal,” says the fifth-grade student at Harrison Park Elementary School in the Penn-Trafford School District. “I love stuffed animals! I have tons of them. I love and care for them as if they are real, so getting to play one is really fun.”

This isn't the first time the young actor has been in the spotlight. Her growing list of theater credits includes roles in “Ruthless” and “Twas the Night Before Christmas” for Greensburg Civic Theatre, “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” at Geyer Theater in Scottdale, “Cinderella” for Apple Hill Playhouse and her first production, “Pinkalicious,” for Theatre Factory.

She also had a role in an episode of the TV show “Gone,” filmed last summer for NBC Universal International Studios, and sang in “Jazz Nights” in Downtown Irwin.

“The Velveteen Rabbit,” an adaptation by Elisa Kauzlaric of the popular children's book by Margery Williams first published in 1922, tells the tale of the unconditional love between a boy and his toy bunny and how that love makes the rabbit real.

Amelia Bender of Harrison City, also a fifth-grader at Harrison Park Elementary, portrays the boy in the Kidworks' show. She says the best parts of playing her role are that she gets to challenge herself by playing a boy, and she can relate to the story.

“I have two stuffed animals, Mollie and Duck, that I truly love, so to me, they are real,” she says. “Real love can change things and people; it is a kind of magic.”

Bender has performed in “A Christmas Story,” “The Goodbye Girl” and “Just Imagine” at the Theatre Factory, “Curiosity Cat” and “I Want Me Mummy” at Greensburg Civic Theatre and “A Christmas Carol” and “The Little Mermaid” for Geyer Performing Arts Center.

Samantha Mitchell of Elizabeth is directing “The Velveteen Rabbit” and says the play shows theatergoers that through love, “it's possible to be anything you wish to be. It encourages kids to ignore the haters.”

In the story, the director says the rabbit is bullied by the other toys in the nursery because she is not as cool as them, and also by the wild rabbits, because she is not real like they are.

“The rabbit has the confidence to be her own person, despite what all the others think, to only listen to those who truly matter to her, and to value her friendships,” Mitchell says.

She encourages families to use the production as an opportunity for a unique kind of learning.

“We are asking the audience to engage the imagination, to imagine a different reality from a toy's point of view, to empathize and to hopefully help nurture emotional intelligence,” she says.

Other featured cast members are Michaela Mitchell, Sarah Ley, Nikolas Shermeto and Charlotte Mankovich. Dancing rabbits include Olivia Lecuyer, Ashley Nugus, Sarah Nugus, Madison Ziak, Maggie Koisor and Vienna Kearns.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

