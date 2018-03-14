High school musical season dances on this week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

LEECHBURG

Leechburg Area High School has finally gone Disney.

"Tarzan" is the first Disney spring musical selected in the district — ever — and the students are thrilled with the choice, says musical director Allysa-Bruno Walls.

Students Halle Reed, playing Jane, and Corey Kerecz, Tarzan, rehearse a scene from Disney's "Tarzan" at Leechburg Area High School. Photo by Joyce Hanz

"Tarzan is a big undertaking for our tiny little school," Walls says. "I have a great core group of students that I knew were coming back and a whole big group of students that were new (to musical) this year, so I knew I wanted to pick a show that had a really big ensemble so that those older kids could teach the younger kids the ropes."

Senior Corey Kerecz swings into action as Tarzan and sophomore Halle Reed has practiced her British accent required for her role as Jane "for three months," she says.

Walls implemented a "junior castmember" category this year, offering sixth-graders a chance to perform onstage in the ensemble. All of the gorilla costumes were handmade by each cast member, allowing a personalized creative touch.

Disney's "Tarzan," 7:30 p.m. March 16-18. Tickets are $8-$10. Details: leechburgdramaclub.com

— Joyce Hanz

BURRELL

Burrell High School musical director Martin Connolly says he was looking for a show that would offer more opportunity for this drama club students.

" 'Once Upon A Mattress' has a large ensemble cast, and last year we did 'Little Shop of Horrors,' which had kind of a small cast, so there were fewer opportunities for kids, and I wanted to make up for that," he says.

Students Nathan Lukac, Michael Fiorina and Rachele Georgevich rehearse a scene from the spring musical "Once Upon A Mattress" at Burrell High School. Photo by Joyce Hanz

"Once Upon A Mattress" debuted in 1959 — written as an adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's well-known fairy tale "The Princess and the Pea."

Burrell junior Michael Fiorina plays "Prince Dauntless" and faces all the musical world challenges that accompany a lead role. "This is my first big lead role so it is very nerve-wracking, getting all of the singing down and definitely the bravado this is my first role where I am the manly man."

Connolly says this show offers more slapstick and physical comedy elements than the "The Princess and the Pea." "I'm hoping to have everyone rolling in the aisles laughing," Connolly says.

"Once Upon A Mattress," 7:30 p.m. March 15-17. Tickets are $10-$12. Details: showtix4u.com

FREEPORT

"The Addams Family," America's favorite kooky and spooky family, has arrived in Freeport.

"We had just come off of performing 'Cinderella' last year," says director Tom Koharchik. "What better show to select than 'The Addams Family' — for something different."

The story follows morose and macabre daughter, Wednesday Addams, who is in love with a quote "normal" boy. All of the eccentric Addams family is onstage including Uncle Fester, Pugsly, Cousin It and the ever-ghoulishly romantic matriarch and patriarch, Morticia and Gomez Addams.

Look for flowing and eerily designed costumes and rousing dance numbers choreographed by Freeport area former Rockette, Elizabeth Surgil.

Students Isabella Parks and William McGrath fill the roles of Morticia and Gomez, and siblings Wednesday and Pugsly Addams will be played by Halle Surgil and Lauren Winters.

"The Addams Family," 7:30 p.m. March 15-17, 2 p.m. March 18, at the Freeport Middle School auditorium Tickets are $9, $7 senior citizens. Details: 724-295-5143

JEANNETTE

Jeannette High School students rehearse "The Wizard of Oz."

Jeannette High School is traveling to "somewhere over the rainbow" with its production of "The Wizard of Oz."

Directed by Jason Huether, and choreographed by Lindsey Lawrence, the musical features students from elementary to high school age. As an additional treat for the audience, the "yellow brick road" is represented by a custom-built looping walkway which will bring the famous characters off the stage and into the audience during musical numbers.

"The Wizard of Oz" runs at 7:30 p.m. March 16-17 and 2:30 p.m. March 18. Tickets are $10, $8 for students and senior citizens, and $5 for "Gold Card" members. Details 724-610-0457

GREATER LATROBE

The cast of "Annie" rehearses at Latrobe High School.

It's a cold and dreary spring so far, but the sun'll come out tomorrow at Greater Latrobe High School for its spring musical, "Annie."

Directed by Allison Duda, the musical features almost 70 student actors and dancers, plus a student orchestra ... and one Broadway star. The dog playing Sandy is a Broadway veteran and William Berloni Theatrical Animals client, having played the role in the Broadway production three years ago.

"Annie" runs at 7:30 p.m. March 16-17 and 1:30 p.m. March 18. Tickets are $15, $10 for student and senior citizen. Collections of food, supplies and money will be taken for Latrobe's Action for Animals Charity. Details: ticketsource.us/glhstheaterarts