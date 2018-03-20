Ligonier Valley sticks with tried and true 'West Side Story' for spring musical

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Don't expect anything new from Ligonier Valley High School's spring musical production of "West Side Story."

It's not because the student cast, crew and musicians aren't up to the task, says director Brianna Grimm, it's because the classic story of ill-fated love is fine as written.

Based on Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," the story line sees Tony, a former gang member in late-1950s New York, falling in love with the sister of a rival gang member. Heartache follows.

"When you go to the theater to see it, you expect certain things and, if you don't get them, you're disappointed," Grimm says. "This musical has stayed a pillar of the theater community for all these years for reasons. We're keeping as true to the original as possible."

Senior Maria Anto, who plays Maria, says the musical's themes, unfortunately, are still timely.

"I relate to it personally not just because of the names — Maria and Maria — but because so much is still relevant today: politics, racism, sexism, drugs and violence."

Fellow senior Gabriel Leonatti, who plays Tony, says that despite the weighty themes, "The songs are fun to sing."

Grimm says 72 students are involved in the production, including 52 in the cast, the largest participation in recent years at Ligonier Valley.

Performances will be accompanied by a 16-piece orchestra comprising students and professional musicians.

"West Side Story," 7 p.m. March 22-24, in the Ligonier Valley High School auditorium. Tickets are $10, $8 for senior citizens and students, $5 for preschoolers. Details: 724-238-9531

