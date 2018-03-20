Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Theater

Giant cast bringing 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' to life at Kiski

Joyce Hanz | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Kiski Area High School will perform “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” as its spring musical March 21-24.

The musical operetta, written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber, follows the story of dreamer Joseph, one of 12 boys and favorite son of Joseph.

Kiski musical director Robert Capanna describes the plot, based on the story of Joseph from the book of Genesis, as “biblical, but not religious.”

“It's got a little bit of fun for everybody and is an all-ages show,” he says.

Jacob gifts Joseph with a fancy multi-colored coat that incites jealousy from his brothers.

“ ‘Joseph' has always been one of my favorite shows,” Capanna says. “I really like to be able to explore a familiar show from different angles. The musical is 50 years old this year and was Andrew Lloyd Weber's first musical.”

This year's cast is mega-sized — more than 120 students from grades throughout the district will perform.

Kiski will present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at 7:30 p.m. March 21-24. Admission is $10 for reserved seating. Details: KiskiMusical.com

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

