Monessen student theater group sets sail with 'Anything Goes'
Updated 11 hours ago
The S.S. American ocean liner is ready to depart from New York to England as the Monessen High/Middle School Group for the Performing Arts presents “Anything Goes,” March 22-24 at the high school auditorium.
The story follows the madcap antics of Billy Crocker, a stowaway in love with heiress Hope Harcourt, who is engaged to Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Nightclub singer Reno Sweeney and Moonface Martin help Billy in his quest to win Hope. The musical introduced such Cole Porter songs as “Anything Goes,” “You're the Top” and “I Get a Kick Out of You.”
The show features sophomore Milana Sacco as Reno Sweeney, Charles Mrlack III as Billy, Chloe Miller as Hope and Bennett Zboyovsky as Moonface.
“Anything Goes” will be performed at 7 p.m. March 22 and 23 and 4 p.m. March 24 at Monessen High School. Admission is $14, $12 for students and $10 for children (10 and under). All seats are reserved. Details: mhsgpa.booktix.com