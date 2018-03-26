Pittsburgh 'Hamilton' fans have to 'Wait For It' until Jan. 1, 2019

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

"Hamilton" was definitely "The Story of Tonight" at Monday evening's announcement of the 2018-19 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series.

We've known since March 2017 that the Broadway megahit would be coming to town during the upcoming season, and now we know when — Jan. 1-27, 2019 at downtown's Benedum Center.

How can you get tickets to "Hamilton"? Keep reading.

While its creator and star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, won't be in the production that comes to Pittsburgh, it will include all the hit songs — "The Story of Tonight," "Alexander Hamilton," "My Shot," "Stay Alive" and "I Know Him" — that blend hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway music to tell the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

"Hamilton," inspired by the book by Ron Chernow, debuted in 2015 and won 11 Tonys at the 2016 awards show, including best musical, best score, best book, best choreography and best lead actor for Carnegie Mellon University grad Leslie Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr.

Even though the original cast is no longer with the show, "Hamilton" continues to draw crowds and high ticket prices on Broadway. On Broadway.com, most shows for the next few months are sold out or only premium tickets, upward of $750 each, are available.

The rest of the season

Monday night's announcement wasn't all about "Hamilton." It also included the six other subscription shows — including 2017 best musical Tony and Grammy winner "Dear Evan Hanson" — and four season specials.

The subscription season — all at the Benedum Center unless otherwise noted — includes:

"The Play That Goes Wrong," Sept. 17-23: It's the opening night of "The Murder at Haversham Manor" and everything is going, well, wrong, including an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything.

"Anastasia," Oct. 16-21: Based on the animated film and other sources, this show follows an orphan — who may or may not be Princess Anastasia of Russia — as she is pursued by a Soviet officer determined to silence her, and helped by a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat.

"Fiddler on the Roof," Nov. 20-25: This is a new production of the beloved musical, which debuted in 1964 and won 10 Tony Awards, including a special Tony for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical ever.

"Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," Jan. 29-Feb. 3, 2019: Songs from the original 1971 film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," will appear alongside a new score from the songwriters of "Hairspray."

"Come From Away," April 9-14, 2019: This musical about how the small Newfoundland town of Gander welcomed 7,000 stranded airplane passengers who were grounded after 9/11 was nominated for seven Tony Awards and won for best direction.

"Dear Evan Hansen," May 21-26, 2019 at Heinz Hall: The winner of last year's best musical and six other Tony Awards follows high school senior Evan Hansen, who suffers from social anxiety disorder. After the death of one of his classmates, he fabricates a lie that inadvertently brings him closer to the classmate's family, while also allowing him to gain his own sense of purpose.

Season specials

Cirque Éloize "Hotel," Sept 25-30: Cirque Éloize is celebrating its 25th anniversary of this story of a place and the travelers who pass through it. This show is part of the fourth Pittsburgh International Festival of Firsts, which will include 30 companies and artists from 18 countries performing debut shows for the first time in the U.S. and in some cases, the world over a seven-week period.

"Elf The Musical," Dec. 26-30, Heinz Hall: Buddy the Elf is back in this holiday favorite.

"The Phantom of the Opera," Feb. 20-March 3, 2019: This new production by Cameron Mackintosh of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic has a cast of 52.

"The Book of Mormon," April 16-26, 2019 at Heinz Hall: Returning again is the story of a mismatched pair of missionaries, who are sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.

Details: 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

How do you get tickets to Hamilton?

Your best bet is to already be a subscriber. Current 2017-18 subscribers who renew their season tickets between March 27 and May 1 will receive the same number of seats to "Hamilton" and the season's other six subscriber shows as they have this season. Requests for additional season tickets will be accepted but not guaranteed, and additional single tickets for "Hamilton" will not be available to subscribers.

Getting a new season ticket package will help. New subscribers can add their names to a waiting list starting at 10 a.m. April 2, but availability is limited. After the season ticket renewal period, new subscriptions will be assigned (four to a household) on a first-come, first-served basis. Season subscriptions range from $250 to $787.

How about single show tickets? The single ticket onsale date and prices for "Hamilton" are still to be determined.

Join the lottery. There will be a lottery for tickets before every "Hamilton" performance in Pittsburgh. More details will be provided in the fall.

Beware secondary markets: The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has invested in technology to thwart ticketing bots, and cancels orders placed by scalpers and brokers. Tickets for "Hamilton" or any other Cultural Trust event purchased on a secondary site cannot be guaranteed.