Theater

Springdale High School ready to play 'The Pajama Game' at this year's musical

Joyce Hanz | Monday, April 2, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Springdale High School returns to the 1950s, selecting “The Pajama Game” as its 2018 spring musical.

The 1954 show, based on labor-management relations that result in a union strike at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory, generates heat in this comedic love story.

“The Pajama Game” won the 1955 Tony for Best Musical.

“We wanted to go back and do a “Golden Age” musical that is a lot of fun,” says musical director Beth Minda. “ ‘The Pajama Game' was released at the height of a musical theater renaissance and it is a tried and true classic.”

A freshman lead is learning the ropes this season as Liam Dale (playing Sid Sorokin) looks to more seasoned performers such as his senior co-star Kirsten Redman (playing Babe Williams) for guidance.

“”It's been great being cast this early in my high school year as a lead,” Dale says. “It's been a great experience getting to know all of the people that are older than me and seeing what it is like from this viewpoint in the show.”

The cast of 40-plus students is busy rehearsing splashy and crowd-pleasing dance numbers.

“There's a lot of different dances and different choreography and they are a lot of fun,” says senior Alicia Matthews, playing Gladys.

“The Pajama Game” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. April 5-7. $12, $6 students/seniors. Details: 724-274-8100

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

