Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

Saint Vincent Summer Theatre's 50th season opens May 24 with 'Harvey'

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
Saint Vincent Summer Theatre's 50th season will open May 24 with the classic comedy, 'Harvey.'
Submitted
Saint Vincent Summer Theatre's 50th season will open May 24 with the classic comedy, 'Harvey.'

Updated 19 hours ago

Saint Vincent Summer Theatre will celebrate its 50th season of professional theater with three summer 2018 productions and a Christmas season revue.

These shows are set for the stage at Saint Vincent College in Unity:

Harvey, May 24-June 10

The theater's producing artistic director Greggory Brandt describes Mary Chase's comedy thus: “When Elwood P. Dowd starts to introduce his imaginary friend, Harvey, a six-and-a-half-foot rabbit, to guests at a society party, his sister, Veta, has seen as much of his eccentric behavior as she can tolerate ... She decides to have him committed to a sanitarium ... Problems arise.”

Brandt notes that “Harvey” also was presented during the theater's inaugural season in 1969.

Nunsense, June 2-July 15For Dan Goggin's musical, Brandt says, “Five of the 19 surviving Little Sisters of Hoboken, a one-time missionary order, discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, accidentally killed the other 52 residents of the convent with her vichyssoise.” To raise money for the burials, the nuns decide to stage a variety show. Expect solo star turns, madcap dance routines and an audience quiz.

Leading Ladies, Aug. 2-19

“In Ken Ludwig's farce, “two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing ‘Scenes from Shakespeare' on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania,” Brandt says. The pair try to pass themselves off as long-lost nephews to claim an inheritance from a little old lady in York. “You can only imagine what happens next,” Brandt warns.

Christmas holiday revue, Dec. 14-16

“Celebrate the Christmas season with ... more than 20 classic holiday selections including ‘White Christmas' and ‘Holiday Inn' ... performed by top-notch Broadway performers,” Brandt says.

The theater's silver anniversary year will honor its founder, the late Father Tom Devereux, according to Brandt. Most summer performances will be followed by the Cabaret, an after-the-show reception for all patrons, featuring Saint Vincent students serving up hot dogs, beverages and entertainment.

Ticket prices vary by performance date. Subscription plans and group rates are available.

The 29th annual Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Gala is planned for June 29.

Details: 724-537-8900 or svst.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me