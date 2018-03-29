Saint Vincent Summer Theatre's 50th season opens May 24 with 'Harvey'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Saint Vincent Summer Theatre will celebrate its 50th season of professional theater with three summer 2018 productions and a Christmas season revue.

These shows are set for the stage at Saint Vincent College in Unity:

• Harvey, May 24-June 10

The theater's producing artistic director Greggory Brandt describes Mary Chase's comedy thus: “When Elwood P. Dowd starts to introduce his imaginary friend, Harvey, a six-and-a-half-foot rabbit, to guests at a society party, his sister, Veta, has seen as much of his eccentric behavior as she can tolerate ... She decides to have him committed to a sanitarium ... Problems arise.”

Brandt notes that “Harvey” also was presented during the theater's inaugural season in 1969.

• Nunsense, June 2-July 15For Dan Goggin's musical, Brandt says, “Five of the 19 surviving Little Sisters of Hoboken, a one-time missionary order, discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, accidentally killed the other 52 residents of the convent with her vichyssoise.” To raise money for the burials, the nuns decide to stage a variety show. Expect solo star turns, madcap dance routines and an audience quiz.

• Leading Ladies, Aug. 2-19

“In Ken Ludwig's farce, “two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing ‘Scenes from Shakespeare' on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania,” Brandt says. The pair try to pass themselves off as long-lost nephews to claim an inheritance from a little old lady in York. “You can only imagine what happens next,” Brandt warns.

• Christmas holiday revue, Dec. 14-16

“Celebrate the Christmas season with ... more than 20 classic holiday selections including ‘White Christmas' and ‘Holiday Inn' ... performed by top-notch Broadway performers,” Brandt says.

The theater's silver anniversary year will honor its founder, the late Father Tom Devereux, according to Brandt. Most summer performances will be followed by the Cabaret, an after-the-show reception for all patrons, featuring Saint Vincent students serving up hot dogs, beverages and entertainment.

Ticket prices vary by performance date. Subscription plans and group rates are available.

The 29th annual Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Gala is planned for June 29.

Details: 724-537-8900 or svst.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.