'Letters to Sala' moving experience for cast of latest Seton Hill University production

Sometimes a play becomes more meaningful than simply reciting lines and memorizing blocking and cues.

Such is the case with “Letters to Sala,” the spring production of Seton Hill University Theatre, which has been a moving experience for the student actors and director Kellee Van Aken, department chair of theatre and dance at the university.

The play by Arlene Hutton recounts the real-life story of Sala Garncarz, who at age 16 in 1941 Poland volunteered to take her sister's place at a labor camp and spent time in seven Nazi labor camps during World War II.

She hid away and saved every letter she received from home — more than 300 in five years — that became the cause for dissention among three generations of women 50 years later. Sala's family couldn't agree whether the letters should be kept or donated as historical documentation of the Holocaust.

“Creating this play has been a unique process for all of us,” Van Aken says. “We were able to talk to Sala's daughter, Ann Kirschner, who wrote the book ‘Sala's Gift,' upon which this play is based. Ann generously answered the actors' questions and shared information about her family and this story.”

They also had a chance to speak with the playwright, Arlene Hutton, who will visit the campus on April 12 and speak at talkback sessions for the 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. performances. Her visit is supported by the Eva Fleischner, Ph.D. Endowed Fund of the National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education.

“Sala died on March 7 while we were rehearsing this play, which impacted all of us and solidified our purpose to tell her story,” the director says. “We are honored to present this play in her memory.” Sala was 94 years old when she died in Manhattan.

Three Seton Hill theater performance majors have leading roles in the production: Colleen Malley a junior from Trafford, plays the present-day version of Sala; Elena Bravo, a senior from Plum, plays Young Sala during her time in the labor camps, and Barbara Lawson, a junior from Springfield, Va., portrays Sala's daughter, Ann.

Bravo, who says she had never heard of labor camps before this show, believes her character accomplished an extraordinary feat by preserving the letters.

“Because of what she did, even though it was extremely dangerous, the people who wrote these letters have survived in ways that would not have been possible if the letters had been lost. I hope that the audience understands the enormity of everyone's actions in this play, and how they have preserved this bit of history for us to remember and learn from,” she says.

Malley says her portion of the story as Sala involves the passing of her letters to her daughter, Ann, and witnessing how they changed her family.

“This show is poignant and very moving,” she says. “It's about the bonds of family and the connections between ordinary people and I hope that people walk away from this show feeling closer to those around them, with more regard for their friends and family, and with a deeper knowledge of the past.”

Lawson says having the opportunity to speak with Sala's real-life daughter was helpful in constructing her character. Ann believed her mother's letters belonged in a library and throughout the play she struggles with her two teenage daughters who thought they were private and should be kept within the family.

“This show really gives insight to one Jewish woman's life during the Holocaust, as well as her life afterward,” Lawson says. “It also brings up the question of who exactly history belongs to. It is about heavy subjects but also shows the light in people's lives during this awful period in history.”

A reception with the cast and crew follows the opening night performance on April 6.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.