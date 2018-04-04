Dark themes dominate latest Shadowbox Players production

Rob MacIntyre of Irwin realized his dream of starting a theater company when The Shadowbox Players staged its first play, “The Breakfast Club,” last fall.

He says the company's second production, “Minor Demons,” a drama written by Indiana University of Pennsylvania alum Bruce Graham, is one of the reasons he started the company in the first place.

“I first saw this show on The Theatre Factory stage 20 years ago in 1998 and it's a show I've been eager to put up for some time,” says MacIntyre, who is directing “Minor Demons” April 6-15 at the same theater in Trafford.

“It's compelling and it's dark and it's gritty, but that's not to say it's over the top. The cast and I have taken great care in grounding all of these characters in reality. Everything they say and do is things people are going to be able to relate to, and possibly, in some instances, connect with.”

MacIntyre knows that the subject matter – domestic abuse, alcoholism, rape, murder and moral questions that don't always have easy answers – will be controversial.

“All of these things are tackled head-on in this production,” he says. “This is not a musical or a farce; this is a story with weight and substance and is very relevant in today's society.”

The drama focuses on a Philadelphia mob lawyer, Deke Winters (Michael Puskar of Irwin), who returns to his hometown in Pittsburgh's suburbs to lead a quieter life.

He's soon given a case where a 15-year-old boy, Kenny Simmonds, (Peter Stamerra of South Side), is accused of raping and murdering a 13-year-old girl.

Lena Nazarei of North Huntingdon plays Kenny's mother, Ruth Simmonds, whose husband, Frank (David “D” Palyo of Glassport) rules his home with physical and verbal abuse, dominating his wife and son.

“Quite honestly, I have never played a role like this,” she says. “I have spent 20-plus years as the funny, slightly promiscuous, supporting role. With this role, I have to stretch myself as an actress and face abuse and domination in a previous marriage. It has made me think about things like ‘What if I hadn't had the courage to leave? What would 20 years of abuse do to a woman and how far would I go to protect my child?'”

Nazarei says audiences will be moved by the drama.

“It will make you think about what is happening in the world around us and how it is changing our culture and our children,” she says. “It will make you want to rush home and hug your babies, talk to your teens about the bad things in the world and call your parents to thank them for raising you right and keeping you safe.”

“Minor Demons” includes adult themes and language. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Pittsburgh Action Against Rape.

Candy Williams is Tribune-Review contributing writer.