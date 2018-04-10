Theater Spotlight: Pict Classic Theatre staging classic 'Jane Eyre'
Pict Classic Theatre is bringing back a classic play with an adaptation that was presented previously by the theater in 2009.
Alan Stanford, Pict's producting artistic director, was commissioned in the early 2000s to write an adaptation of Charlotte Bronte's “Jane Eyre.” He brought the play to Pittsburgh in 2009 and is again directing the show, which runs through April 28 at the WQED Fred Rogers Studio, Oakland.
If you want to learn more about the classic novel and Stanford's interpretation, the Britsburgh Literary Society will be An Evening with Jane Eyre at 6 p.m. April 16 at the Library Pub, 2304 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh's South Side. Tickets are $15, $10 in advance, $6 for students.
Admission to the play is $13 to $39. Details: picttheatre.org
Also showing
“Dragons Love Tacos and Other Stories”: Through April 16, part of Pittsburgh International Children's Theater, various locations. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“The White Chip”: Through May 6, City Theatre, Pittsburgh's South Side. citytheatrecompany.org
“Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”: April 13-15, produced by Stage Right. Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org