Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

Resonance Works Pittsburgh will stage Dvorak's 'Rusalka' in the original Czech

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
Artistic and general director Maria Sensi Sellner will conduct the Resonance Works Pittsburgh production of the Dvorak opera, 'Rusalka,' on May 11 and 13.
Submitted
Artistic and general director Maria Sensi Sellner will conduct the Resonance Works Pittsburgh production of the Dvorak opera, 'Rusalka,' on May 11 and 13.

Updated 9 hours ago

Resonance Works Pittsburgh will closes its fifth season with a fully staged production of Dvořák's opera, “Rusalka.”

The opera will be performed with the Resonance Chamber Orchestra and sung in the original Czech with projected English supertitles.

Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. May 11 and 3 p.m. May 13 in the Charity Randall Theatre in Oakland. Resonance Works founder and artistic director Maria Sensi Sellner will conduct and Andrew Nienaber will direct.

“When I learned that Rusalka had not yet been performed in Pittsburgh, I knew we had to do it,” Sellner said in a release. “There is such a rich Slavic community in Pittsburgh, and it was the perfect choice to feature a number of singers and our Resonance Chamber Orchestra. Those who love Dvořák's orchestral music will be right at home in this lush score.”

“Dvořák's opera tells the story of Rusalka, a water nymph who falls in love with a Prince and desires to become human to be with him,” according to the release. “Rusalka's father, after making his ardent objections known, steers her to a witch, who tells Rusalka that, in order to become human, she must sacrifice her voice and immortality. What's more, if she fails to win the Prince's love, he will die, and she will be condemned to eternal damnation.”

Husband-and-wife duo Rachele Schmiege and Stefan Barner will play Rusalka and the Prince. Making his Resonance Works debut is Michael Scarcelle (Mobile Opera, Shreveport Opera) as Vodník, Rusalka's father. Countertenor Andrey Nemzer (Metropolitan Opera, Pittsburgh Symphony) stars as the witch Ježibaba.

“Rusalka” is presented in partnership with the University of Pittsburgh's Department of Theatre Arts, with support from the Heinz Endowments.

Tickets prices start at $13.50.

Details: 412-501-3330 or resworks.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me