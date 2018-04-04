Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Theater

Auditions set for two plays at Diamond Theatre in Ligonier

Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
The Diamond Theatre in Ligonier will hold auditions for two productions, featuring actors of all ages, on April 7 and 10.
The Diamond Theatre in Ligonier has scheduled auditions for two upcoming live stage productions:

“Murder at the Theatre,” an original play by theater owner Leigh Ann Rice-McCulty, described as “a fun, comedic play that quickly turns dark.” Run dates are June 7-9. Men and women ages 16 and older needed, along with several children for bit parts.

“Wizard of Oz: The Deleted Scene,” by Eddie McPhearson, a take on what would happen if Dorothy took an alternate route to Oz. Run dates are August 10-12. Males and females ages 8 and up are needed.

Auditions will take approximately 10 minutes; those attending will be seen in order of arrival. Neither production is a musical.

Anyone who is interested but unable to attend an audition can call 724-238-2929 or email diamondtheatre@hotmail.com.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

