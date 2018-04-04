Auditions set for two plays at Diamond Theatre in Ligonier
The Diamond Theatre in Ligonier has scheduled auditions for two upcoming live stage productions:
• “Murder at the Theatre,” an original play by theater owner Leigh Ann Rice-McCulty, described as “a fun, comedic play that quickly turns dark.” Run dates are June 7-9. Men and women ages 16 and older needed, along with several children for bit parts.
• “Wizard of Oz: The Deleted Scene,” by Eddie McPhearson, a take on what would happen if Dorothy took an alternate route to Oz. Run dates are August 10-12. Males and females ages 8 and up are needed.
Auditions will take approximately 10 minutes; those attending will be seen in order of arrival. Neither production is a musical.
Anyone who is interested but unable to attend an audition can call 724-238-2929 or email diamondtheatre@hotmail.com.
