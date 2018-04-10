St. Joseph High School tackles faith-based musical, 'Children of Eden'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Journey back to biblical days, specifically the Old Testament, with St. Joseph High School's spring musical production of “Children of Eden,” April 12-15.

The two-act musical is based on the Book of Genesis, with the first act covering Adam, Eve, Cain and Abel, and the second act deals with Noah and the flood.

Faith-based “Children of Eden” offers sweeping music and universal themes of love, family, greed and betrayal.

The cast is comprised of 28 students from St. Joe's and nine from surrounding elementary schools.

Anthony Fellowes, 19, of New Kensington, is the new director this season, but don't let his teenager status fool you. Fellowes has performed onstage the past nine years, and manages the drama department at Mary Queen of Apostles Catholic School in New Kensington.

He says selecting “Children of Eden” was a bit sentimental.

“This show was the first musical I performed in when I was 10 years old,” he says. “This musical never made it to Broadway, but what I love about the show is the raw and emotional element of the music. It is very modern and has upbeat songs, ballads and a mix of everything that musicalgoers love.”

Choreographer Juliann Motosicky of Lower Burrell brings a decade of theater experience to a musical that wasn't written to include a lot of dancing, Fellowes says.

“The musical was written with an emphasis on storytelling,” Fellowes says. “So what we did was make it more innovative. Our dancing is more tribal like and we incorporate some elements like fabrics into our dances.”

St. Joe's senior Heather Due is ecstatic to land her first lead role as Eve.

“It's awesome because I actually get to sing by myself and I get to be pretty much every emotion under the sun,” Due says.

“Children of Eden” will be performed at 7 p.m. April 12-13, 2 and 7 p.m. April 14 and 2 p.m. April 15 at the Penn State New Kensington Forum Theatre. Tickets are $10. Details: sjhstheatertickets@gmail.com

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.