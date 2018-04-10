Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Theater

Student actors and musicians dive 'Under the Sea' at Deer Lakes

Joyce Hanz | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Go under the sea as Deer Lakes High School presents “The Little Mermaid,” based on the hit 1989 Disney musical film, April 13-15.

Deer Lakes senior Gracie Crim says she is living for this role — cast as Ariel, the spirited mermaid who falls for dapper human Prince Eric.

“I'm like a real life Disney princess,” she says. “I carry around an Ariel blanket and a phone case and I am obsessed.”

She happily dyed her hair red to match Ariel's Disney persona and even had little girls coming up to her in public telling her she resembles Ariel.

“It's really exciting; I've never had a lead like this before,” says senior Sky Dickey, on playing Prince Eric.

“You have to have a certain air about you (playing a prince),” he says.

“We were trying to do ‘The Little Mermaid' for a few years but we couldn't get the rights for the show last year, so we knew as soon as we could get the rights to the show this one was the one,” says music director Matt Derby. “There's a ton of music in this show and we have a mostly all-student pit orchestra band this year.”

Most theatergoers will know the words to the musical's songs, which include “Under The Sea,” “Kiss The Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Look for a variety of ways that cast members enter and exit the stage, says student director Mara Van Thiel.

“We have people coming in on boats, we have people flying, definitely lots of new and exciting things,” Van Thiel says.

Show dates are 7 p.m. April 13-14, and 2 p.m. April 15 at Deer Lakes High School. Tickets are $10. Details: 724-265-5320

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

