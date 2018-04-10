Expect high-flying fun at Valley High's 'Beauty and the Beast'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Escape into the magical and enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic, Disney's “Beauty and the Beast, as Valley High School presents its 2018 spring musical, April 12-15.

Director Chris Pastrick says the cast is thrilled with this family-friendly musical selection, which offers spectacular costumes, set design and even aerial components.

“We wanted something that was very big and colorful,” Pastrick says. “We did ‘Peter Pan' a couple of years ago and we wanted to get back to something that was very family oriented — something that the kids would be very excited to do. As soon as we announced the show, we had so many kids wanting to be a part of it, to join in, and we have a huge cast, like 70 kids in the show and it's so much fun.”

Senior Alexia Fularz hopes to channel her inner princess as Belle, and says her biggest challenge is the singing. “(Belle's) singing voice is just angelic. I'm very alto and I really want to capture that princess vibe and that sweet, cute little lilting thing and I hope I can do it justice,” Fularz says.

Ian D. Henry plays The Beast, and he says had to “go dark” and “shave his full beard off” in preparation for his performance. “This is probably the most complex role I've ever played,” he says.

Producer Brian Krugle oversees everything and organizes every single aspect of the show, Pastrick says. “No one does more for the production than him,”

Rounding out Valley's creative theater team is choreographer Elisa Hill, vocal director Sean O'Neil and orchestra director Nick Smith.

The “Prop Moms,” as the volunteer parents are nicknamed, bustle behind the scenes, volunteering countless hours, ensuring the entire cast will be Disney ready come opening night.

“The town scene at the beginning, we are working on now, we are getting market placeprops ready — like flowers, oils, fruit baskets, eggs ... all sorts of things. Anything a cast member has to carry, we handle that,” says longtime volunteer Dusty Sluka.

ZFX Flying, led by flying director Andrea Gentry, visited rehearsals last week, training actors and crew on their individual aerial movements that will appear in the production.

Disney's “Beauty and the Beast” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. April 12-14 and 2 p.m. April 15. $12, $10 student/senior, $5 child

Details: vhsdrama.org

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.