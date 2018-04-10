Joseph and his colorful coat close out season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Stage Right will close its 19th professional season with a colorful Tim Rice-Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway musical that is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is based on the story of Joseph's “coat of many colors” in the Bible's Old Testament book of Genesis. When Jacob gifts his favorite son with an elaborate multi-colored coat, Joseph's 11 brothers express their jealousy in a big way.

“The show itself is just infectious and fun. You can't help tapping your foot and wanting to sing along,” says Matthew Hommel, 18, of Monroeville, one of two veteran Stage Right students portraying the title character.

Hommel, a senior at Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School, says he has been familiar with the music of “Joseph” longer than he has been involved in musical theater and has always wanted to be a part of the show in some way.

“One of the greatest challenges of playing Joseph – especially when surrounded by adult and professional actors – is creating the truth that his character has to bring to the stage, even when everyone around him breaks out into outrageous dance numbers,” he says.

Anthony Marino, 17, of Hempfield, a junior at Hempfield Area High School, shares the role of Joseph in alternating performances. He also has looked forward to playing the role since he was young and says that “now to get to do it with guys who I looked up to is really a dream come true.”

Both actors have performed in many Stage Right and other productions.

Hommel's most recent credits include Bobby Child in “Crazy For You” for Westinghouse Arts Academy, and Captain Hook in “Peter Pan Jr.” and Johnny in “Night of the Living Dead the Musical,” both for Stage Right.

Anthony Marino acted in the 2013 film “The Lifeguard” starring Kristen Bell and in a 2012 film. Won't Back Down,” starring Viola Davis. He performed in an A&E crime drama series, “Those Who Killed,” in 2014 and is due to begin work soon on an independent film, “Summerlings.”

Artistic director Tony Marino, who directs the show, says “Dreamcoat” also features former Stage Right students who are now working actors – including J. Alex Noble, Nick Lenz and Brian Mack Sweeney – who have been role models for the younger students.

“It has been a great joy having grads like Nick and Brian working alongside kids who want to follow in their footsteps,” he says.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” features a cast of more than 50 student and professional performers and a 26-voice children's chorus. Renata Marino is the show's narrator. A sensory-friendly performance will be given at 10 a.m. April 13, for which tickets are $10.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.