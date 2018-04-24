Award-winning 'Avenue Q' closes out Pittsburgh Musical Theater season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A "wacky and cheeky" satire of children's television series that addresses the anxiety of growing into adulthood, the Tony Award-winning musical "Avenue Q" will close out Pittsburgh Musical Theater's season with several upcoming productions.

Part of the company's Rockin' West End Series, the show will go on at 7:30 p.m. May 3-5 and May 11-12 and at 2 p.m. May 6 and May 13 at the Gargaro Theater, 327 S. Main St. in Pittsburgh's West End, according to a news release.

Tickets are $40.

Winner of Tony Awards for best musical, best score and best book, "Avenue Q" is a coming-of-age tale of a college grad who arrives in New York City with big dreams. His small bank account leads him to move into a shabby apartment on Avenue Q, which he soon learns is no ordinary neighborhood.

His colorful new friends and he explore the struggle of finding dates, jobs and one's purpose in life.

Director Stephen Santa has staged over 30 productions around the country and internationally, including as assistant director of the national tour of "Flashdance."

Named one of Pittsburgh's top directors in 2013 by CBS Local On-line, he is artistic director of Pittsburgh-based Jumping Jack Theater , which creates original works for audiences who benefit from sensory and autism-friendly strategies.

"Avenue Q" is appropriate for older teens and adults, according to the release.

Details: 412-539-0900 or showclix.com/event/avenue-q-pmt

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.