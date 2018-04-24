Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

Award-winning 'Avenue Q' closes out Pittsburgh Musical Theater season

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
Shown is the cast of Pittsburgh Musical Theater's closing season production, 'Avenue Q,' to be performed May 3-6 and May 11-13 at the West End's Gargaro Theater.
Melissa Wallace
Shown is the cast of Pittsburgh Musical Theater's closing season production, 'Avenue Q,' to be performed May 3-6 and May 11-13 at the West End's Gargaro Theater.
Tyler Brignone rehearses for his role in Pittsburgh Musical Theater's production of the musical 'Avenue Q.'
Melissa Wallace
Tyler Brignone rehearses for his role in Pittsburgh Musical Theater's production of the musical 'Avenue Q.'

Updated 12 hours ago

A "wacky and cheeky" satire of children's television series that addresses the anxiety of growing into adulthood, the Tony Award-winning musical "Avenue Q" will close out Pittsburgh Musical Theater's season with several upcoming productions.

Part of the company's Rockin' West End Series, the show will go on at 7:30 p.m. May 3-5 and May 11-12 and at 2 p.m. May 6 and May 13 at the Gargaro Theater, 327 S. Main St. in Pittsburgh's West End, according to a news release.

Tickets are $40.

Winner of Tony Awards for best musical, best score and best book, "Avenue Q" is a coming-of-age tale of a college grad who arrives in New York City with big dreams. His small bank account leads him to move into a shabby apartment on Avenue Q, which he soon learns is no ordinary neighborhood.

His colorful new friends and he explore the struggle of finding dates, jobs and one's purpose in life.

Director Stephen Santa has staged over 30 productions around the country and internationally, including as assistant director of the national tour of "Flashdance."

Named one of Pittsburgh's top directors in 2013 by CBS Local On-line, he is artistic director of Pittsburgh-based Jumping Jack Theater , which creates original works for audiences who benefit from sensory and autism-friendly strategies.

"Avenue Q" is appropriate for older teens and adults, according to the release.

Details: 412-539-0900 or showclix.com/event/avenue-q-pmt

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me