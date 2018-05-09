Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

Arts in Education students take on prejudice in spring musical, 'Once on This Island'

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Arts in Education students at Stage Right School for the Performing Arts in Greensburg are taking on a weighty topic with their spring musical, “Once on This Island,” a one-act production that debuted on Broadway in 1990.

“As it was written, it's a story about colorism within the black community in Haiti,” says director-choreographer Renata Marino. “It's traditionally done with a large African American cast, but we don't have that kind of racial diversity here, so we're focusing more on class than race.”

In materials for amateur productions, authors Lynn Ahrends and Stephen Flaherty say they have written the story to allow for flexibility in casting while retaining themes of prejudice and how differences can separate people.

“It's great that the authors give you options,” Marino says. “It's a really beautiful story, especially today when acceptance is still not a popular word.”

The story follows a peasant girl on an island who uses the power of love to bring people together.

The 35 cast members are high schoolers who are home- or cyber-schooled or who attend private schools. They come from Westmoreland, Allegheny, Fayette, Indiana and Cambria counties.

Many of the roles are double-cast, Marino says.

Performances are set for 8 p.m. May 11 and 12 in the Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin. Preteens in the program will present “Mary Poppins Jr.” at 6 p.m. May 11 and 5 p.m. May 12.

Admission is $15, $10 for students. A ticket for a double feature is $25 if purchased beforehand through Stage Right.

Details: 724-832-7464 or stagerightgreensburg.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

Stage Right Arts in Education students and director-choreographer Renata Marino (right foreground) rehearse 'Mama Will Provide' for their spring musical, 'Once on This Island,' scheduled for May 11-12 in the Lamp Theatre in Irwin.
Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review
Stage Right Arts in Education students and director-choreographer Renata Marino (right foreground) rehearse 'Mama Will Provide' for their spring musical, 'Once on This Island,' scheduled for May 11-12 in the Lamp Theatre in Irwin.
Director-choreographer Renata Marino rehearses with students in the Stage Right Arts in Education program for their upcoming spring musical, 'Once on This Island.'
Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review
Director-choreographer Renata Marino rehearses with students in the Stage Right Arts in Education program for their upcoming spring musical, 'Once on This Island.'
Stage Right Arts in Education high school students rehearse for their May 11-12 spring musical, 'Once on This Island.' Cast members are home- and cyber-school and private school students from a five-county area.
Stage Right Arts in Education high school students rehearse for their May 11-12 spring musical, 'Once on This Island.' Cast members are home- and cyber-school and private school students from a five-county area.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me