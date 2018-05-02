Here comes the bride in classic British farce at The Oaks

It's a lovely day for Rachel and Bill to get married. All the arrangements have been made; what could possibly go wrong?

Well, when the groom-to-be wakes up in his luxury bridal suite to discover the beautiful woman beside him is not his fiancée, he knows he's in serious trouble — and the situation only gets worse. The couple's love story is in danger of not having a happy ending.

Stage Right Performing Arts and Education attempts to save the “Perfect Wedding,” a farce by British playwright Robin Hawdon, May 3-6 at The Oaks Theater in Oakmont.

Joe Eberle directs the cast featuring James McDonald and Danette Levers as the hopefully happy couple, Jim Froehlich, Kaitlin Cliber, Ellen Kalik and Angela Thompson.

McDonald says that Bill is a fun character to play.

“He's got a lot of manic energy and there's a lot of great physical comedy in the show, which is so much fun,” he says. “There's a lot of creative liberty there and it's made the whole experience very rewarding.”

Bill Ivins, Stage Right's artistic director, says the show exposes the pitfalls of fabricating stories, tests the bonds of friendship and questions the meaning of true love — and “it's really funny.”

Full circle

“I'm so excited that we are doing this show again, as it was the very first show I directed for Stage Right back in 2004,” says Ivins of Indiana Township. “It starred Joe Eberle as the main character (Bill) and Joe is now in the director's chair for this production. I can't wait to see what he brings to the show, having been on the other side of it.”

Eberle, who had “an absolute blast” acting in “Perfect Wedding,” has gone on to perform in 15 productions with Stage Right and now serves as president of the theater company.

The Ross resident, whose day job is as a graphic designer and copywriter at Equiparts Corp. in Oakmont, is looking forward to his new role in the comedy as director.

“Like any farce, there is a lot of action in this show,” Eberle says. “A lot of doors opening and closing, people running around and just general mayhem. Blocking that stuff is always a challenge. You always have to be concerned with sight lines and timing. The audience needs to be able to clearly see all the action.”

Ivins, who served 14 years as Stage Right president, is focused on Stage Right's direction going forward as artistic director.

“I think Stage Right Performing Arts and Education is at a critical place with great potential for new programs and opportunities in our near future,” he says. “We have added some fresh young faces to our board of directors, and we are looking at ways of making our season's offerings more accessible and attractive to audiences of all ages.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.