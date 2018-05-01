Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

Greensburg Civic Theatre's 66th season finale is elementary, my dear Watson

Candy Williams | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
Greensburg Civic Theatre presents its season closing Ken Ludwig comedy, “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”, May 4-6 at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center. The cast includes: (Front, left) Becca Mitchell of Latrobe (Actor Three) and Michael Crosby of Greensburg (Watson); (back) Pamela Lee of Murrysville (Actor One), Michael Temple of Trafford (Sherlock Holmes), and Conor McQueen of Kecksburg (Actor Two).
Submitted
Greensburg Civic Theatre presents its season closing Ken Ludwig comedy, “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”, May 4-6 at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center. The cast includes: (Front, left) Becca Mitchell of Latrobe (Actor Three) and Michael Crosby of Greensburg (Watson); (back) Pamela Lee of Murrysville (Actor One), Michael Temple of Trafford (Sherlock Holmes), and Conor McQueen of Kecksburg (Actor Two).

Updated 10 hours ago

One of the real-life mysteries of Greensburg Civic Theatre's 66th season-ending production of “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Story” May 4-6 is how the director manages five actors portraying more than 40 characters.

Alicia DiPaolo of Manor has it all under control – although she agrees it's a difficult task to direct actors to switch roles quickly and seamlessly.

Spreadsheet required

“We worked hard on this, starting by talking about each character and creating their unique mannerisms, accents and looks,” she says. “Pre-show work for me as a director was making a spreadsheet for all of the characters and where and when they are exiting and entering the stage so I can make sure they have time to get where they need to go.”

During tech week, she asked the actors to make their own lists to confirm her directions and says that “overall, they are doing a fantastic job with everything.”

Michael Temple of Trafford is Sherlock Holmes and Michael Crosby of Greensburg is Watson in Ken Ludwig's humorous take on the famous detective and his partner in crime.

Pamela Lee of Murrysville, Conor McQueen of Kecksburg and Becca Mitchell of Latrobe are listed as Actors One, Two and Three respectively, but in reality they're actors three-40 due to their multiple roles.

Classic Sherlock

Crosby says although this show is a comedy, the author stays true to the classic portrayal of his character.

“Watson is a very grounded, level-headed person,” he says. “Unlike Holmes, Watson hesitates to believe in the fantastical. He believes the world is rational and approaches life with those core beliefs. It is very funny then to see Watson react when he is confronted with the supernatural elements in this story. He has trouble adjusting and making sense of it all.”

The story revolves around the male hairs of the Baskerville line that are being knocked off one-by-one. Holmes and Watson are called on to figure out who's doing the killing before a family curse dooms its newest heir.

“Those that love Sherlock Holmes and the story of the Hound of the Baskervilles will love the funny take on the classic. It retains all of the familiar and essential parts of the story while reinventing it for a farcical comedy,” says Crosby, who returns to the stage after taking nearly a year off from acting.

Ashley Temple of Trafford is stage manager.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me