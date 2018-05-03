6 Carnegie Mellon University alumni earn a record 12 Tony Award nominations
Updated 7 hours ago
Six Carnegie Mellon University alumni have received a record-breaking 12 Tony Award nominations.
The university's School of Drama alumnus and 2016 Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. and CBS star Katharine McPhee co-hosted the nominations announcement.
Peggy Eisenhauer and Jules Fisher were nominated for lighting design, while Peter Hylenski and Ann Roth received nominations in sound and costume design, respectively. Producer Jamie deRoy received five nominations. Grey Henson also was nominated for his featured role in the Broadway musical "Mean Girls."
Six Carnegie Mellon Alumni Nominated for 12 @TheTonyAwards https://t.co/bR4ZrPWGDp #CMUTonys— Carnegie Mellon (@CarnegieMellon) May 1, 2018
"CMU congratulates our alumni for their distinctive contributions to Broadway's best productions and to the performing arts more broadly," says the university's president Farnam Jahanian in a news release. "Our partnership with the Tony Awards, and commitment to Excellence in Theater Education Award, reflects the value we place on arts educations and its impact on people and society."
Carnegie Mellon will present the fourth annual Excellence in Theater Education Award at the Tony Awards at 8 p.m. June 10 on CBS from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, which recognizes K-12 theater educators. Alumnus Josh Groban will co-host the event where alumnus Zachary Quinto is national ambassador for the 2018 Theatre Education Award.
Celebrating our collaborative community, and counting down to June 10th. #ThisIsBroadway #TonyAwards2018 : @leslieodomjr pic.twitter.com/tY3NK0EWKs— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) April 25, 2018
Carnegie Mellon alumni have won 44 Tony Awards.
Details: cmu.edu
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.