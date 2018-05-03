Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Theater

6 Carnegie Mellon University alumni earn a record 12 Tony Award nominations

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Carnegie Mellon University alumnus Grey Henson was nominated for a Tony Award for his featured role in the Broadway musical “Mean Girls.”
Carnegie Mellon University alumnus and producer Jamie deRoy has been nominated for five Tony Awards.
Carnegie Mellon University alums Peggy Eisenhauer (right) and Jules Fisher were nominated for Tony Awards for lighting design.
Carnegie Mellon University alum Peter Hylenski received a Tony Award nomination in sound.
Carnegie Mellon University alum Ann Roth received a Tony Award nomination in costume design.
Carnegie Mellon University alumnus Zachary Quinto is national ambassador for the 2018 Theatre Education Award at this year's Tony Awards.
Carnegie Mellon University alumnus Josh Groban will co-host the Tony Awards on June 10 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Carnegie Mellon University alum and 2016 Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. and CBS star Katharine McPhee co-hosted the Tony Awards nominations announcement.
Six Carnegie Mellon University alumni have received a record-breaking 12 Tony Award nominations.

The university's School of Drama alumnus and 2016 Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. and CBS star Katharine McPhee co-hosted the nominations announcement.

Peggy Eisenhauer and Jules Fisher were nominated for lighting design, while Peter Hylenski and Ann Roth received nominations in sound and costume design, respectively. Producer Jamie deRoy received five nominations. Grey Henson also was nominated for his featured role in the Broadway musical "Mean Girls."

"CMU congratulates our alumni for their distinctive contributions to Broadway's best productions and to the performing arts more broadly," says the university's president Farnam Jahanian in a news release. "Our partnership with the Tony Awards, and commitment to Excellence in Theater Education Award, reflects the value we place on arts educations and its impact on people and society."

Carnegie Mellon will present the fourth annual Excellence in Theater Education Award at the Tony Awards at 8 p.m. June 10 on CBS from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, which recognizes K-12 theater educators. Alumnus Josh Groban will co-host the event where alumnus Zachary Quinto is national ambassador for the 2018 Theatre Education Award.

Carnegie Mellon alumni have won 44 Tony Awards.

Details: cmu.edu

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

