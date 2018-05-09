Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Theater

Dysfunctional family re-builds itself in Barebones Production 'Hir'

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Barebones Productions will stage 'Hir,' a drama by Taylor Mac, from May 11 through 26 at Barebones Black Box Theater in Braddock.
Next up from Barebones Productions is “Hir,” a drama about a dysfunctional family that is “disarmingly funny, absurd, and surprising as it looks at an American family forced to build a new world out of the pieces of the old,” according to a release.

The play by Taylor Mac, for audiences 18 and older, will run from May 11 through 26 at Barebones Black Box Theater, 1211 Braddock Ave., Braddock.

Directed by Patrick Jordan, the cast includes Helena Ruoti, Douglas Rees, Tad Cooley and Liam Ezra Dickinson.

Audience members will meet “Paige, a wife and mother liberated from an oppressive and abusive marriage; Max, her newly out transgender teen; and Isaac, Max's PTSD-addled older brother, who discovers a brand new war zone when he comes home from Afghanistan,” the release says.

Curtain time will be 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.

Runtime of approximately 2 hours includes an intermission. There will be no late seating.

Tickets at $35 are available at showclix.com.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

