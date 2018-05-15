Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Theater

'Frozen' the musical to launch its national tour in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Times | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
“Frozen,” the Broadway musical, will launch its national tour at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in fall 2019, the Pantages announced Tuesday.
Following its splashy New York opening in March at the St. James Theatre, "Frozen" earned three Tony nominations: best musical (under the direction of Michael Grandage), best score (by Oscar-winning composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez) and best book (Jennifer Lee).

The 2013 Disney film won the Oscar for best animated feature and went on to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time. The breakout song, "Let It Go," has helped the "Frozen" franchise corner the market on princess dresses.

Expectations were high for the Disney Theatrical Productions' adaptation. The show received mixed reviews and trailed in Tony nominations to the likes of "SpongeBob SquarePants" and "Mean Girls," which each received 12.

Nonetheless, fans of Snow Queen Elsa and her quirky sister, Anna, have helped the show smash a box office record at the St. James.

Casting and sale dates for tickets have not been announced.

