Theater

Comedian Mike Marino bringing his 'presidential campaign' to The Palace Theatre

Candy Williams | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Mike Marino is feeling very presidential about his latest concert tour — his “Make America Italian Again” tour.

If he's taking liberties with the campaign slogan of the current White House resident, who has promised to “Make America Great Again,” it's only because the Jersey City, N.J.-born comedian wants people to know his intentions — serious or otherwise.

Marino is running for president.

His concert at Greensburg's The Palace Theatre for one performance May 25 isn't exclusively devoted to stumping for a 2020 presidential nomination, but he does plan on sharing some of his reasons why he'd be a good candidate with the help of some of his “goombahs.”

‘That's how we roll'

In his best Italian-hit-man-with-a-heavy-Jersey accent, he explains, “My campaign slogan is, ‘you don't know nothin', you didn't see nothin', you don't say nothin'; that's how we roll.'”

His 2018 comedy special, “Mike Marino: Live at the Borgata,” available on Amazon, was filmed at the Borgata Hotel in Atlantic City and included his election rant. He told a local reporter there that when he first performed his presidential humor on a former television show, “Comics Unleashed,” he got a lot of laughs.

“I did this joke about if we had an Italian president from New Jersey, he would go around the country whacking people. Instead of sending the Army, we would just send two hit men from New Jersey — and it went viral,” he said.

Portions of his current 18-month tour — but not in Greensburg — will be filmed for an upcoming comedy special titled “Mike Marino Live: Make America Italian Again.”

Movie detective

In the meantime, the comedian known as New Jersey's Bad Boy says he's got some other projects he's been working on, including two movies in which he plays a detective: an Amazon Prime thriller, “Criticsized,” (2016) and a new film, “Charlie Boy,” that he will start working on in June. He says “Charlie Boy” will feature the directorial debut of actress Sean Young (“Stripes,” “Blade Runner,” “Dune,” “No Way Out,” “Wall Street” and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”).

With tour dates from now until the end of 2018 and beyond — sometimes doing four shows a week and at least eight cruise ship engagements — Marino says he's in a good place right now.

“I'm very busy, thank God,” he says.

On stage with him at the Palace will be two fellow funny guys: his emcee, Pittsburgh comedian David Kaye, and his special guest, actor and comic Luca Palanca from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

