Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

Tickets on sale for Pittsburgh run of 'Disney's Aladdin' musical

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, June 4, 2018, 9:27 a.m.
This image released by Disney Theatricals shows Brandt Martinez from the musical, 'Aladdin.' For the 'Prince Ali' number, dancers wear brilliant sequined costumes, brandishing everything from swords and banners to feather fans and parasols.
This image released by Disney Theatricals shows Brandt Martinez from the musical, 'Aladdin.' For the 'Prince Ali' number, dancers wear brilliant sequined costumes, brandishing everything from swords and banners to feather fans and parasols.

Updated 5 hours ago

Tickets for the Pittsburgh engagement of “Disney's Aladdin” are on sale to the public.

The hit Broadway musical will have a three-week run at the Benedum Center from Aug. 22 through Sept. 9. This tour is part of the 2017-2018 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series, presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and Broadway Across America.

Tickets starting at $35 are available at 412-456-4800, trustarts.org or in person at Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh ticket holders are invited to a pre-show talk, “Know the Show Before You Go,” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Trust Arts Education Center, 805 Liberty Ave. To register, visit trustarts.org/knowtheshow.

“Aladdin” opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014. It has since included productions in Tokyo, London and Hamburg, Germany, in addition to two U.S. productions.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar-winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin.

The musical was adapted from the 1992 Disney animated film, “Aladdin,” which won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song “A Whole New World,” which won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me