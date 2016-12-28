Roundup: South Korea fines Qualcomm $865M; more

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

South Korea slaps Qualcomm with $865M fine

SAN DIEGO — Qualcomm said late Tuesday that it would fight a ruling by South Korea's top trade regulator that fined the San Diego wireless company $865 million for violating competition laws with its patent licensing practices.

The fine comes after an investigation by the Korea Fair Trade Commission, which appears to want Qualcomm to change “unfair” business practices in the way it licenses its 3G/4G intellectual property.

“This case is meaningful in that the Korea Fair Trade Commission is the first to rectify Qualcomm's unfair business model under which Qualcomm has refused to license competing chipset companies while coercing unilateral license terms on handset companies in order to strengthen its monopolistic power in the patent license market and the chipset market,” the KFTC said in a statement.

Qualcomm said regulators are upending patent royalty practices that have been in place for more than two decades worldwide, which has benefited South Korean companies including Samsung and LG.

Oil caps longest run of gains in 7 years

Oil rose for an eighth consecutive session, capping the longest stretch of gains in seven years as optimism mounts that major producers will make good on output-cut pledges in January.

West Texas Intermediate futures closed at the highest in 17 months. Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar al-Luaibi said his country was committed to cutting output by 200,000 to 210,000 barrels a day from the beginning of next month, Kuwait's state-run news agency KUNA reported. Venezuela will cut 95,000 barrels a day of production starting Jan. 1, according to the country's oil ministry.

Oil has climbed since the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed last month to curb production for the first time in eight years, along with 11 other producing nations. The market is now shifting focus to the group's compliance toward the targeted reductions.

Money managers have reduced their bets on falling WTI crude prices to the lowest level since August 2014 in anticipation of reduced supply. The rally has encouraged drilling of new wells in the U.S. shale patch.

Senators ask EPA pick to disclose energy ties

Democrats on the Senate's environment panel Wednesday asked President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency to disclose his ties to the energy industry ahead of his confirmation hearing early next year.

The six senators sent a letter to Scott Pruitt, who as Oklahoma attorney general led several lawsuits against the Obama administration's EPA to block its environmental rules, to ask him to list his connections to energy companies to weigh whether such ties will influence his ability to run the agency.

The senators raised concerns about a 2014 New York Times report, which found that Pruitt's close ties to Devon Energy Corp. were reflected in his policy positions as Oklahoma's top attorney.

Kate Spade shares jump on talk of sale

Kate Spade & Co. surged after Dow Jones reported that the luxury handbag maker — which had been under pressure from an activist investor — is working with bankers to explore a sale.

Shareholder Caerus Investors had pushed the company last month to find an acquirer that could help it improve its profit margins. Kate Spade is now working with an investment bank and has reached out to potential buyers, Dow Jones reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Kate Spade shares rose 23.09 percent to $17.86 in New York.