Comcast opens Westmoreland's first Xfinity store in Greensburg
Updated 1 hour ago
Westmoreland County's first Xfinity store has opened at 824 E. Pittsburgh St. in Greensburg.
The store, the third in Western Pennsylvania, opened about a month ago and marked its grand opening Monday, Comcast spokeswoman Josephine Posti said. The store replaced a former service center on North Tremont Avenue.
Xfinity stores allow visitors to try products such as the X1 entertainment operating system and Xfinity Home security and monitoring technology, Posti said. The store employs 10 workers, two more than at the service center, and has expanded hours, seven days a week, she said.
A large-screen TV and couches are in the middle; visitors sign in and can roam the store while waiting to be called for service, so there are no lines, Posti said.
Other local Xfinity stores are in McCandless and Washington; in all, 187 stores have opened nationwide.