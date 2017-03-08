Sheetz snaps up more liquor licenses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Altoona-based gas station chain Sheetz Inc. purchased two Pittsburgh liquor licenses sold at auction earlier this year by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Big-chain supermarkets, gas stations and convenience stores again dominated this round of restaurant licenses offered through the so-called “dead” license auction process authorized under Act 39.

The Tribune-Review reported following the initial auction round that restaurant industry lobbyists and observers expressed concern that the high bids from deep-pocketed chain businesses are lifting the price of the licenses and could squeeze out independent mom-and-pop operations.

The prices of bids received during the second round ranged from $25,001 in Cambria County, to $463,802 in Montgomery County, according to the PLCB. The second round ran from Jan. 3 until March 3.

In southwest Pennsylvania, a Fayette County license also went to Sheetz Inc. Two other licenses — one in Beaver County and the other in Greene County — received no bids. No Westmoreland County licenses were offered in this round.

The PLCB said about 1,200 licenses that have expired since 2000, and the agency plans to auction those off in the months and years ahead.