Lockheed Martin to expand operations in Johnstown area

Lockheed Martin said Thursday it will expand production for components of the F-35 Lightning II with a new facility in the Johnstown area, including adding more than 40 jobs by the end of 2018.

“The F-35 Lightning II is beginning the transition to full-rate production, and the manufacturing expertise we have here has a growing role in delivering this incredible aircraft to the men and women who defend our nation,” Gilda Jackson, general manager of Lockheed Martin AeroParts, said in a statement.

The Lockheed Martin AeroParts Inc. in Richland Township, Cambria County, produces parts for various military aircraft, said Linda Thomson, president of JARI, an economic development organization for Cambria and Somerset counties.

Lockheed Martin, based in Bethesda, Md., is in the process of finalizing plans to lease and equip an additional facility to accommodate this new work, and begin producing a subset of parts for the program beginning in the fourth quarter this year. The new work will entail component painting and preparation for the final assembly at the production line in Fort Worth, Texas.

Lockheed Martin has been in the Johnstown area for more than 25 years, and has about 300 employees.

“They have been a longstanding, excellent manufacturer in this community for many, many years,” Thompson said.

Lockheed Martin has about 97,000 employees worldwide.