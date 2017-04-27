Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Briefs

Acosta confirmed as secretary of Labor

The Associated Press | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 9:03 p.m.
FILE - In this March 22, 2017 file photo, Labor secretary-designate Alexander Acosta testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate is poised to confirm Acosta as President Donald Trump’s secretary of labor. The vote expected Thursday, April 27, 2017, would make Acosta the only Hispanic in the Cabinet and complete Trump’s Cabinet as he approaches the 100-day mark of his presidency. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday confirmed Alex Acosta as Labor secretary, filling out President Trump's Cabinet.

Acosta was confirmed on a 60-38 vote. Once sworn as the nation's 27th Labor secretary, the son of Cuban immigrants will lead a sprawling agency that enforces more than 180 federal laws covering about 10 million employers and 125 million workers.

Acosta has been a federal prosecutor, a civil rights chief at the Justice Department and a member of the National Labor Relations Board. He will arrive at the top post with a relatively unclear record on some of the top issues facing the administration, such as whether to expand the pool of American workers eligible for overtime pay.

