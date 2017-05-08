Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Briefs

$54 million fight over vacant Superman Building settled

The Associated Press | Monday, May 8, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
The Bank of America Building, also known as the Superman building, stands among other buildings in downtown Providence, R.I.

Updated 15 minutes ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A $54 million lawsuit over the state's tallest building, called the Superman Building, has been settled just before a trial was scheduled to begin in federal court.

The owner of the Providence skyscraper had sued its former tenant, Bank of America, saying the bank allowed it to fall into disrepair. The Charlotte, N.C.-based bank had countersued, arguing it spent millions of dollars on maintenance before it moved out four years ago.

The owner, High Rock Westminster Street, based in Newton, Mass., and the bank said they were pleased to have settled the lawsuit.

“High Rock looks forward to exploring options to make the most of its ownership of the building,” a joint statement said. “Bank of America looks forward to continuing its long-standing partnership with the city and people of Providence.”

The terms of the settlement weren't disclosed. A trial had been set to begin Monday.

The 26-story building has been vacant for years and has become a symbol of Rhode Island's economic decline.

It was the tallest skyscraper in New England when it opened in 1928 as the Industrial National Bank Building and became the most recognizable feature on the Providence skyline. The Art Deco-style skyscraper, at the heart of downtown, got its superhero nickname because of its similarity to the Daily Planet headquarters in the old TV show.

High Rock has said in court that Bank of America took such bad care of the building over a period of years that the limestone facade is crumbling, among other problems.

Bank of America had said that it spent tens of millions of dollars on maintenance and repairs on the building during its lease and contended that High Rock decided to sue so it could get the money it needs to convert the building into apartments.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.