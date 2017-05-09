Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Briefs

Brewers: Outsiders shouldn't tap 'Vermont' for beer names

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
Different varieties of Vermont craft beer sit in a store cooler at Mehuron's Market on May 9, 2017, in Waitsfield, Vt.

Updated 2 hours ago

MONTPELIER — Vermont brewers have a message for the rest of the industry: Don't go describing a brew as a Vermont beer if it's not from the Green Mountains.

The Vermont Brewers Association is taking issue with out-of-state brewers using “Vermont” in the names and descriptions of their beer. One target is Berkeley, Calif.'s Fieldwork Brewing, which produced a one-off beer described as a “Vermont Farmhouse Ale.”

Vermont is home to numerous respected craft breweries, including The Alchemist, Hill Farmstead and Magic Hat.

It also has a law designed to ensure that food-makers don't misuse the state's name as a marketing term. Vermont's attorney general's office says the rule encompasses beer but it won't say if it's investigating.

