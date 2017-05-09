Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Briefs

Ohio fines pipeline builder over water, air violations

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 7:06 p.m.

Updated 46 minutes ago

COLUMBUS — Ohio's environmental regulators have issued a $430,000 fine against a company building a natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Michigan.

Energy Transfer is the company building the $4.2 billion pipeline. It will carry gas from West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.

Energy Transfer also worked on the contentious Dakota Access pipeline.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency says the Rover fines stem from water and air pollution violations at a number of locations.

State officials say work on the Rover natural gas pipeline since March has resulted in 18 incidents involving mud spills from drilling, stormwater pollution and open burning. One spill affected a village's public water system. Another accident released millions of gallons of bentonite mud, a drilling lubricant, into a protected wetland area.

Haphazard conditions continued this week when 200 gallons of mud were released in a Harrison County spill Monday.

“It's very concerning. These violations are a swath across our entire state,” Sierra Club organizer Cheryl Johncox said.

A company spokesman told The Columbus Dispatch that a small number of inadvertent releases of ‘drilling mud' aren't unusual during drilling operations.

He also said Monday that the company doesn't think there has been any impact to the environment.

“All told, our frustration is really high. We don't think they're taking Ohio seriously,” said state EPA Director Craig Butler. “This is pretty systemic — that's when the alarm bells go off in my head,” added Butler.

Ohio EPA officials contacted the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for an analysis of the pipeline project. The state EPA is also examining alternative legal options, according to Butler.

In the meantime, state EPA inspectors will monitor the project and aid in spill cleanups.

However, environmental groups want more from the state agency. Some are calling for a complete halt to the troublesome project.

“We want the construction halted,” said Johncox.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.