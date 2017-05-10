Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Briefs

Boeing halts test flights of new plane over engine issue

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 5:18 p.m.
The first of the large Boeing 737 MAX 9 models, Boeing's newest commercial airplane, sits outside its production plant in Renton, Wash. Boeing stops test flights of its new 737 model because of a possible problem in engine discs.

Updated 1 hour ago

DALLAS — Boeing is suspending test flights of a new commercial airplane because of possible problems with a key engine part.

The company said Wednesday it was notified of a potential manufacturing-quality issue by CFM, which makes the engines for the Boeing 737 Max.

Boeing shares on Wednesday closed down 1.2 percent to $183.18. Earlier, the stock dropped as low as $177.18.

Boeing Co. said it has not experienced any issues with the low-pressure turbine discs during test flights.

The company said it still plans to begin deliveries of the plane later this month, and production will continue.

The Max is designed to be a more fuel-efficient version of the workhorse 737, Boeing's most popular commercial plane. Malaysia's Malindo Air plans to be the first airline to fly the new plane, starting before July. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. expects to begin using the plane for passenger flights this fall.

Seattle-based Boeing said it has put CFM's Leap 1B engines through more than 2,000 hours of testing, including flights lasting more than nine hours, and additional tests that simulated 3,000 takeoffs and landings, and did not see any problems with the low-pressure turbine discs.

The discs are made by a supplier to CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric and France's Safran.

“CFM and its supplier notified us after discovering the issue as a part of their quality inspection process,” a Boeing spokesman said in a written statement. “We will work closely with CFM to understand the precise scope and root cause of the quality issue.”

New planes and parts go through extensive testing to turn up problems before passengers go on board.

Cai von Rumohr, an analyst with Cowen and Co., said “this doesn't look like a serious concern” because Boeing still expects to deliver the first plane this month and it appears to be a fixable manufacturing problem rather than a design flaw.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.