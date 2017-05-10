Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Briefs

Wendy's comparable-store sales rise during strong 1st quarter

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 6:33 p.m.
A sign outside a Wendy's restaurant in Pittsburgh.

Updated 1 hour ago

DUBLIN, Ohio — Wendy's topped most expectations for the first quarter as sales in restaurants open at least a year climbed higher.

Shares surged more than 4 percent before the opening bell Wednesday and appeared headed for a 10-year high.

The hamburger chain earned $22.3 million, or 9 cents per share, for the period ended April 2. A year earlier the Dublin, Ohio, company earned $25.4 million, or 9 cents per share.

That was a penny better than what analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.

Revenue fell to $285.8 million from $378.8 million, as the chain had fewer company-run restaurants. That was still better than the $279.3 million in revenue that analysts polled by Zacks predicted.

Sales at North American locations open at least a year rose 1.6 percent. The company said that the sales metric has now climbed for 17 straight quarters.

Wendy's Co. still expects full-year adjusted earnings in a range of approximately 45 cents to 47 cents per share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet are looking for earnings of 46 cents per share.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.