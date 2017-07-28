Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Briefs

Starbucks to shutter all Teavana stores

The Associated Press | Friday, July 28, 2017, 10:15 a.m.
People sit in a Starbucks coffee shop in Beijing on July 28, 2017. US coffee chain Starbucks has announced it will take full control of its mainland China outlets in a 1.3 billion USD deal, the largest single acquisition in the company's history.

Starbucks plans to shutter all its Teavana stores as it seeks to improve its financial performance.

The company said it will close all 379 Teavana locations over the coming year. In the Pittsburgh area, stores are at Ross Park Mall, South Hills Village and Monroeville Mall, according to the Teavana website.

Starbucks acquired the mall-based stores in 2012. CEO Kevin Johnson noted declining foot traffic at malls.

Starbucks also reported global sales growth of 4 percent at established locations, fueled by higher average spending per visit. But the frequency of customer visits was flat from a year ago. Sales at established location in its Asia unit rose just 1 percent.

For the quarter, Starbucks Corp. earned $691.6 million, or 47 cents per share. Excluding one-time items, it earned 55 cents per share, in line with Wall Street expectations. Total revenue was $5.66 billion, less than the $5.76 billion expected.

