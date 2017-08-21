Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Business Briefs

Google to serve next version of Android as 'Oreo'

The Washington Post | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 11:39 p.m.
Google and Oreo reveal Android OREO during the solar eclipse at the 14th street park on Aug. 21, 2017 in New York City.
Getty Images
Google and Oreo reveal Android OREO during the solar eclipse at the 14th street park on Aug. 21, 2017 in New York City.

Updated 1 hour ago

At the height of the day's solar eclipse in New York, Google finally revealed the name of its latest Android operating system — in honor of another dark disc: the Oreo. The company turned the beloved cookie into a superhero based on the familiar Android robot logo. Google traditionally names its operating systems after sweet treats; its last system was called Nougat.

Google did not pay the famous cookie's maker, Mondelez, any money to use the name, said spokeswoman Valerie Moens, who in an email called it a “pure co-branding partnership.” The company said in a news release, however, that it and Google will partner on a “variety of global initiatives designed to create innovative, playful experiences for both OREO and Android fans.” These, Moens said, will include a drone flight that projects a holographic version of the Android and Oreo superhero, some Android and Oreo-branded cookie giveaways, and four short films featuring the new character.

Google unveiled the name at what appeared to be an eclipse viewing party in New York's 14th Street Park, a location selected because of its proximity to the first bakery that made Oreos.

Google has released some information about the upcoming operating system, which will feature a redesigned notification center and many subtle tweaks that should lead to an overall increase in speed.

Google previewed the system in May at its annual developers conference and offered no additional details Monday, apart from saying that “Android Oreo has arrived, safer, smarter, more powerful and sweeter than ever.”

Some users will be able to get the operating system on Monday, if they are members of the Android Open Source Project. Those with Google Nexus and Pixel phones will see the update soon, as will members of the system's beta program. Google said in a blog post that it is working with other phone manufacturers to roll out the operating system more fully by the end of the year.

