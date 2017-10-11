Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Briefs

Amazon sets up parental controls for teen shoppers

The Seattle Times | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
The Amazon logo is displayed at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square.
The Amazon logo is displayed at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square.

Updated 5 hours ago

Amazon is taking aim at one of the unintended consequences of the internet age: purchases racked up by a youth with a credit card.

The online retailer Wednesday said it would allow teenagers to set up Amazon accounts linked to those of a parent, giving the adult veto power over specific purchases and the ability to set spending caps.

Michael Carr, parent of a teenager and a vice president in Amazon's e-commerce services group, related a story he'd heard secondhand of somebody winding up with a golf cart a child had ordered. “What we want to do is empower parents to have conversations around appropriate spending.” he said.

It's not just surprise big-budget purchases. Amazon ran afoul of regulators recently for its policies toward refunds pertaining to digital goods purchased by kids.

In 2014, the Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon, contending that the Seattle company made it too easy for kids to make small purchases without their parents' permission, particularly digital items bought in games downloaded from Amazon's Appstore.

A federal judge sided with the agency last year and, in April, Amazon and the FTC agreed to end the dispute in a deal that freed up more than $70 million in refunds for unauthorized purchases.

Carr said Amazon didn't have reliable data on how many underage shoppers were already making purchases of physical goods on Amazon's retail site, or how often they ran into trouble for buying things they shouldn't have.

Technically, Amazon requires shoppers to be 18 years old. But the company, which doesn't ask about age at registration, doesn't enforce that rule, Carr said.

Under the new program, shoppers age 13-17 can register on Amazon with their own login linked to a parent's account, then shop on their own using the company's smartphone app. For now, the function is limited to the app — people won't be able to use it from a computer's web browser — and to the United States.

When it comes time to pay, they select a parent-chosen payment method — not disclosed to the teen — and, before the order is final, parents receive a text or email notification asking them to approve the purchase.

Parents can skip the approval step by setting spending limits.

Teens can also tap into the benefits of their parent's membership in Amazon's Prime program, which offers faster shipping and on-demand video streaming, among other perks.

“This really empowers parents to be in the loop before these family crises happen,” Carr said.

Related Content
Mayor Peduto pitches Pittsburgh's appeal to Oracle, Google, Amazon execs
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is spending a good portion of his week courting executives from leading tech companies — including Amazon. He started the week Monday ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.