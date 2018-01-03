Mon Valley Initiative promotes 2 employees

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Mon Valley Initiative, a nonprofit community development agency serving Westmoreland, Washington and Allegheny counties, has promoted two employees to new positions.

April Hoover has been named chief financial officer, and Camille Smith has been named assistant director of workforce development.

Hoover, of Verona, joined the agency as controller in September 2014.

A native of the Johnstown area, Hoover is a cum laude graduate of Dickinson College in Carlisle and previously worked as accounting coordinator at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh.

Smith, of McKeesport, has been with the agency since September 2014 and most recently served as a job developer, workforce development specialist and financial coach.

Before joining the Mon Valley Initiative, Smith was a case manager with the Allegheny Intermediate Unit, serving students and families in the Clairton, East Allegheny and West Mifflin area school districts.

A native of Elizabeth and a graduate of Elizabeth Forward High School, she attended the Median School of Allied Health Careers in Pittsburgh and is pursuing a degree in psychology in business leadership at Ohio Christian University in Circleville, Ohio.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer.