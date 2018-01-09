Survey: Pennsylvania near last among states in job satisfaction

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania ranks near the bottom of U.S. states when it comes to job satisfaction, according to a survey conducted by a Vancouver-based originator of a career-matching platform.

Sokanu this month released the results of its annual survey aimed at characterizing “The Happiest Workers in America.” Based on the responses, Pennsylvania ranks 48th among states in workplace satisfaction, falling one spot from the previous year. Massachusetts and the District of Columbia ranked lower, each falling a dozen spots from the previous year.

Placing 46th and 47th, respectively, are Oregon and Rhode Island. Oregon plummeted 20 spots while Rhode Island rose by two.

Hawaii claimed the top spot in the survey, with the happiest workforce in the nation, for the second year in a row.

Other states that ranked in the top 10, in descending order, are: Alaska, up six spots; Wyoming, up three; New Mexico, up a whopping 42; West Virginia, Maine and Nevada, each down three; South Dakota, down two; Louisiana, up 14; and Montana, up 25.

Sokanu concluded that creativity is linked to job satisfaction — listing video game producers, film directors, music producers, comedians and neurosurgeons as the most pleased with their professions. The least satisfied were stock clerks, cashiers, janitors, machine feeders and telemarketers.

The company says its research looks at nearly 600 career paths.